Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 28,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 244,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,950,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 181,812 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 592,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 108,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 986,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 49,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

