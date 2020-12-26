Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 28,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 244,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAC)
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
