Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading Up 0.1%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 28,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 52,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,610,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 591,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 255,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 126,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

