Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $0.83. Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 3,950,144 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Get Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.38%.

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.