ODEM (ODE) Market Cap Achieves $2.52 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 51% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $46,436.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00041459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00032623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00287268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015134 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001701 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

