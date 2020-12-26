OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGE. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.