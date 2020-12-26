OIN Finance (OIN) Market Cap Reaches $180,827.87

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $180,827.87 and approximately $236,432.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00130238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00636582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00157288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00342069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00092729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00056825 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

