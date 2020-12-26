Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.48. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 160,551 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

