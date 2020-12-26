Oppenheimer Comments on Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bionano Genomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $108.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

