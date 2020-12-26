OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 563,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPTN. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 289.4% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

OptiNose stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $46,503.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,283.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $166,621.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,707 shares of company stock worth $438,343 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

