Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.49. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 263,744 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

