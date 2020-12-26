ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORBC. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 74.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 74,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

