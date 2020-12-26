Orchid Reaches Market Cap of $85.60 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Orchid has a total market cap of $85.60 million and $6.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00047082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00315005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00030349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.