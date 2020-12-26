Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $696.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 over the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

