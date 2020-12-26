Origin Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.32 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.94 million and $7.32 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00043507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00033758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00303805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015902 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,644,356 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

