Ormeus Cash (OMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $154,174.00

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $154,174.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 36.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00502724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

