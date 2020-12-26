Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $819,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $314,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $273,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.