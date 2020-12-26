OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.29

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.29 and traded as high as $34.75. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $406.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.
About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)
OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.
