Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.52. 8,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 67,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, ophthalmological, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, diagnostics, allergy/immunology, urology, and surgical aid and regenerative.

