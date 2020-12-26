Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT) Stock Price Down 35.7%

Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) (LON:OXT) shares dropped 35.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). Approximately 1,248 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,480% from the average daily volume of 79 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.78.

Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust (OXT.L) Company Profile (LON:OXT)

Invests in a balanced portfolio of unlisted, UK based, early stage and start-up technology companies within 60 miles of Oxford.

