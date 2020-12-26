PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. 372,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

