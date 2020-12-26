Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.30. Approximately 8,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 27,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.