Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Shares Down 7.1%

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 4,290,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,800,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

PEIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.48.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $223,817.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth about $86,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

