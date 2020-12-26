Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.31.

PANW opened at $367.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

