Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,675 shares of company stock worth $19,556,189 in the last 90 days. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.