Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 1,328.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Banco Macro from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMA opened at $15.57 on Friday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $361.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.35 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

