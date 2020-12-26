Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sprott by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprott alerts:

SII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE SII opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sprott’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.