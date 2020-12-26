Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lindsay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.82. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on LNN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

