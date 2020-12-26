Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 388 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $78.63 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $897.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBSS. BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

