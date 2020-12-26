Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,022 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 573.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 137,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

