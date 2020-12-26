Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $239,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 263,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

