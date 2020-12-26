Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stake in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Randolph Bancorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNDB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.