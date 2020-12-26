Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.05

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $26.89. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 1,183 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DNB Markets lowered Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Danske downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $638.99 million during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

