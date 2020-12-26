Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 621,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.98. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,758 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

