PARSIQ Tops One Day Volume of $1.57 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $56.60 million and $1.57 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 128.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00048574 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004495 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004015 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,386,072 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

