Particl Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002693 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $90,345.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005072 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,738,264 coins and its circulating supply is 9,704,035 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.