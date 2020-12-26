PayBX (AXPR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One PayBX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00042784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00301774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.