Payfair (PFR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,017.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a total market cap of $38,878.69 and approximately $2,017.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00043744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00306407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015951 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

