PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PaySign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PaySign from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Get PaySign alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.36.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PaySign by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PaySign by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PaySign by 559.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PaySign by 36.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.