PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) & Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Critical Contrast

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PC Connection alerts:

39.1% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PC Connection and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PC Connection currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.94%. Given PC Connection’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PC Connection is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.33% 10.19% 6.53% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PC Connection and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.82 billion 0.41 $82.11 million $3.12 14.19 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

PC Connection has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2, indicating that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PC Connection beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.