PEAKDEFI Price Reaches $0.28 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and $349,674.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00041319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00031786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00285351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001721 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.