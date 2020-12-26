Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.30. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 1,062,560 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on shares of Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £172.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.