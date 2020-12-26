PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 171.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

