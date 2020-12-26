Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT stock remained flat at $$48.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.04 per share, with a total value of $39,596.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,115.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 12,170 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $517,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,127.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,953 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.