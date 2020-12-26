Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Perion Network alerts:

NASDAQ PERI opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $373.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 614,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 486,015 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Perion Network by 717.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.