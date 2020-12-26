Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 2,908 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,930 ($38.28).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of LON PSN traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,875 ($37.56). 575,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,172. Persimmon Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,730.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,542.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) dividend. This is a boost from Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s previous dividend of $40.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.98%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

