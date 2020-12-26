Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.75. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 8,442,676 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03. The company has a market capitalization of £15.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.75.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

