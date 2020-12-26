Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 295.63 ($3.86).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

LON:PETS traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 410 ($5.36). 275,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 395.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.51. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 441.62 ($5.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

