Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 29,700 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

In other Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,991,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,597,620. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 317,000 shares of company stock worth $77,590.

About Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.