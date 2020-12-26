Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.35.

QSR opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,149 shares of company stock worth $11,261,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.