Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Utz Brands stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $25,334,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $19,414,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $739,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.